Osaka Exchange: 3-Month TONA Futures Open Interest Surpasses 100,000 Contracts, Setting A New Record

OSE's 3-Month TONA Futures achieved an open interest milestone of 100,000 contracts, reaching 100,335 contracts on March 13, 2025. OSE's TONA is a leading Japan STIR futures market among world exchanges, with the largest trading volume and open interest.



Since the late 1990s, yen interest rates have remained at historically low levels. However, following the removal of negative interest rates and the abandonment of Yield Curve Control (YCC) in March 2024, along with two policy rate hikes in July 2024 and January 2025, JPY interest rates are once again moving. As demand for risk management grows in response to potential future monetary policy changes, more domestic and international financial institutions are entering the market to hedge against further rate hikes, expanding the investor base.



The growing open interest in OSE’s 3-Month TONA Futures reflects the increasing number of market participants using the measure for interest rate risk management, further enhancing market liquidity.



JPX is currently offering a 50% discount of trading and clearing fees for 3-Month TONA Futures until September 30, 2025.