Origin Releases Upgraded Fixed Income Data Standard, Airbrush V3, Further Refining Existing Parameters And Increasing Product Coverage

Origin Markets, the London-based fintech digitising debt capital markets, has released the latest version of its data standard, Airbrush v3, increasing the scope of instruments which can be described by the specification. Airbrush has grown to now cover the issuance data requirements for all common coupon types issued off MTN and CD programmes.
Specific key changes include:
- Change of interest basis is codified to now support Fixed-to-Floating rate notes
- Now supporting instruments with redemption in shares including Equity & Index-linked notes
- Enumerations now follow existing standards more closely (e.g. governing laws are now ISO-compliant)
The new version was developed in close consultation with industry partners in the Post-Trade ecosystem. Origin thanks its customers and partners for their continuing support with this initiative.
Raja Palaniappan, CEO and co-founder of Origin, said: "We are delighted to be able to release this updated version of the Airbrush specification. We see increasing traction with market participants interested in exploring bond issuance data and process efficiency, and expect the live projects based on Airbrush which we’re working on now to catalyse the next leg of its broader adoption.”