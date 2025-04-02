Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Order Instituting Proceedings - FINRA Proposed Rule Change To Amend The Codes Of Arbitration Procedure To Make Changes To The Arbitrator List Selection Process

Date 02/04/2025

On March 10, 2025, the SEC instituted proceedings to approve or disapprove FINRA's proposal to amend the Codes of Arbitration Procedure for Customer Disputes and Industry Disputes to make changes to certain provisions relating to arbitrator list selection.
 
Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information:

Direct Regulatory inquiries to Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg