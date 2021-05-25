Opsmatix Joins Forces With Enterprise Engineering Inc. - Opsmatix Joins Forces With Enterprise Engineering Inc. To Deliver Intelligent Business Automation To Their Growing Client Base Across The US

- Enterprise Engineering Inc. (EEI) deliver transformation projects across financial services and healthcare.
- Opsmatix AI SaaS platform proven to reduce operating costs by some 40%.
Opsmatix, an innovative provider of AI-powered omnichannel operations automation solutions, announces a significant new partnership with Enterprise Engineering Inc. (EEI). Based in New York, EEI is a strategic consultancy firm delivering digital transformation projects to the financial services and healthcare industries. They boast a blue-chip client base across North America and partner with a select group of technology providers to support their goal of transforming their clients' operations
The Opsmatix SaaS platform is an AI-powered omnichannel intelligent business automation solution. It is proven to enable firms to reduce operating costs by some 40% whilst significantly improving customer and staff satisfaction rates. At a time of falling margins, most financial services firms strive to reduce costs and transform customer service capabilities. Opsmatix has been designed to support these needs and is fast becoming business-critical in its ability to deliver a quantifiable competitive advantage in a volatile and unpredictable business environment.
Justin Forrest, CEO at Opsmatix, said. "EEI is the perfect fit for Opsmatix. Their main thrust is around modernising, digitising and adopting new technologies to help clients overcome issues with legacy systems and outdated working practices. Their client base presents a huge opportunity for us to make a real difference to the people ‘on the street', particularly in the healthcare space, which has been under extreme pressure over the last 15 months. The partner ecosystem is critical to us, our technology takes care of itself and implementation is very straightforward. For us, the focus is about getting as much exposure and opening as many doors as possible. The possibilities for both parties are endless!
William Trapani, President at EEI, concluded, "In the US, we have become very frustrated with the performance of chatbots, where natural language processing models (NLP models) are immature, and the experience for the user is often disjointed and highly unproductive. The value of Opsmatix is the immediacy of its intervention and incident remediation capabilities, whether directly with the end-user or addressing internal processes. I am looking forward to arming client base with Opsmatix so that they can incorporate it into their transformation strategies."