OpenText Cybersecurity Launches New Capabilities To Create Trusted Foundation For AI - New Innovations Make It Easier For Enterprises To Unite Defenses Across Identity, Data, Applications, And Operations By Applying AI

OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced new cybersecurity capabilities designed to help enterprises embed AI into everyday security work and enforce governance and compliance at scale. OpenText™ Cybersecurity unifies defenses across identity, data, applications, SecOps, and forensics, putting AI directly in the flow of work with OpenText™ Core Threat Detection and Response for behavioral analytics, OpenText™ Core Identity Foundation for advanced permission settings and access protection, and OpenText™ Application Security Aviator auto-remediation during application testing. Along with OpenText Data Privacy and Protection for advanced encryption, these advanced new cybersecurity capabilities in CE 25.4 strengthen compliance with built-in controls (GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS) and ensure enterprise AI runs on security that is adaptive, governed, and trusted.

“Enterprises want to harness the speed of AI without sacrificing security,” said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP, Security Products. “To keep pace with AI’s velocity, we are giving security and IT teams the tools to work faster, smarter, and with greater confidence That is why we are closing the loop in application security and data, unifying identity across complex environments, and expanding managed detection and response with compliance readiness.”

New innovations include:

Get AI Ready with Simplified Identity and Access for Hybrid Environments

With OpenText Core Identity Foundation, organizations can unify identity and access across on-premises, cloud, and legacy environments without costly infrastructure overhauls. SaaS-based Zero Trust controls and enforces least-privilege access by fully managing all the edge identity stores across disparate environments as part of the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) vision.

Put AI in Context with Secure Software Delivery Powered by AI Auto-Remediation

Development teams can fix vulnerabilities in minutes instead of days with OpenText Application Security Aviator 25.4. Automated, validated code fixes reduce security debt and embed protection directly into DevSecOps workflow through the Fortify Command Line Interface (fcli).

Secure, Governed, Compliant with Proactive Threat Detection and Built-In Compliance

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response bring behavioral analytics into the SOC. OpenText Data Privacy and Protection is advanced encryption service that protects sensitive data at rest, in transit, and as it feeds AI. And if you’d like to gain expert help, OpenText Managed Security Services can bring Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) and PCI-DSS attestation services to help security teams detect threats faster, respond in real time, and meet regulatory requirements with less operational overhead. For organizations seeking expert support, OpenText Managed Security Services can bring Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) and PCI-DSS attestation services to help security teams detect threats faster, respond in real time, and meet regulatory requirements with less operational overhead.

The new capabilities are currently available with OpenText Cloud Editions 25.4.

Get started now. Get a free assessment of your data – discover if you have redundant, obsolete, and trivial data – proactively address if you do to close any security vulnerabilities.

Additional Resources