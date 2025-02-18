Opensee Delivers Real-Time Risk Analytics For Taula Capital

Opensee has successfully deployed its real-time data management and risk aggregation and analytics platform at Taula Capital, one of the most significant hedge fund launches of the past decade. This implementation sets a new standard for innovation and efficiency in the hedge fund industry.

Completing the implementation in just six weeks, Opensee demonstrates its commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that empower ambitious hedge funds to swiftly achieve superior results with lean, agile teams, while providing a platform that can be handed over for autonomous extensions on any structured data use case.



The first deployment at Taula Capital focused on providing real-time Value at Risk (VaR) and stress testing, enabling risk and portfolio managers to anticipate capital usage and risk metrics with unmatched speed and precision. The platform seamlessly integrates multiple risk data sources (from internal financial libraries and/or provided by external risk data providers), allowing users to aggregate, disaggregate, slice and dice, compare, analyze, and explain, as well as detect issues on their exposures, thanks to AI-powered data quality and data analysis tools.

Risk managers and portfolio managers gain full transparency and understanding of the driving factors of their risk by accessing detailed, granular risk data over a long history. They can also recompute any risk metrics on the fly at any portfolio hierarchy. Furthermore, by simply updating the positions in real time, VaR and capital usage are instantly reaggregated. Similarly, "what-if" and pre-trade scenarios can be run to adjust strategies on the fly. In today’s volatile markets, this level of interactivity and control is crucial to minimise risk and maximise returns.

Opensee’s collaboration with Taula Capital highlights how even the most sophisticated technology can be deployed rapidly, delivering immediate impact with ease.

Beyond market risk, Opensee’s data platform provides a comprehensive suite of dedicated hedge fund solutions, including market data consumption, trade analytics, and liquidity optimization, with more to be deployed soon.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Taula Capital to deliver a solution that not only meets their immediate requirements but also positions them for future growth and innovation,” said Stephane Rio, CEO & Founder of Opensee. “The speed and success of this implementation underscore the strength of Taula’s team and their commitment to operational excellence. With Opensee, they are now equipped to autonomously scale their capabilities and seize emerging opportunities with agility.”



The partnership is now focusing on Taula Capital leveraging Opensee’s Agentic AI to transform its interaction with risk and finance data. By simplifying complex analytics through intuitive data interaction in natural language, the platform empowers many more users with faster and easier access to complete information for decision-making, while also bringing efficiencies in reporting automation.

As the first Agentic AI platform of its kind, Opensee delivers unprecedented real-time access to risk and finance data at any scale to any users, all while maintaining full cost control.