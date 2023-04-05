Opensee Appoints Emmanuel Richard As Chief Growth Officer

Opensee, which provides complete data access and real-time analytics to financial institutions, has appointed Emmanuel Richard as Chief Growth Officer - a role which includes Global Marketing, Business Development and Partnerships - and as Managing Director of North American operations, headquartered in New York.

Emmanuel has 25 years of operational and commercial experience in the technology industry, gained at industry giants to start-ups in Europe and the U.S., where he has worked since 2016. He joins Opensee from Rimini Street, the Nasdaq-listed enterprise software support company, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager for Americas. Before this, Emmanuel spent more than 12 years in the Data & Analytics space working at MicroStrategy, a leader in Business Intelligence, where he led numerous sales leadership functions internationally before taking over the Global Partners responsibilities and growing a network of over 700 corporate members.

In his new role, Emmanuel joins Rodrigo Medgenberg, VP of Sales, to accelerate Opensee’s go-to-market strategy and its execution.

Stephane Rio, Founder and CEO of Opensee, said: “Emmanuel brings huge experience in international sales and in running operations, so he will add fresh impetus to our drive to achieve the growth objectives we set late last year, at the time of our successful Series A funding round. In particular, Emmanuel will be working on all aspects to drive our growth through a comprehensive marketing function, including Digital strategy, Product Marketing, Demand Creation, Analysts and Press Relations, and developing our community of Opensee users.”

Opensee allows financial institutions to unlock the valuable business and risk intelligence hidden within the vast quantities of data they collect and store.

Emmanuel Richard said: “I’m delighted to be joining Opensee at this exciting stage in its development in such a hot market. Never has there been such demand from the sell-side and buy-side for smart data consumption, for regulatory and internal requirements. Private and public cloud architectures are facilitating the storage of an unprecedented volume of historical and real-time data, but getting substantial value from these architectures remains a challenge for most organisations. This is precisely what Opensee is addressing, with its fully integrated platform designed by Finance for Finance, leveraging the power of the golden source with the freedom of self service.”

Opensee is also confirming with Richard’s nomination its strategy to invest in partners as a key growth driver.

Emmanuel Richard concluded: “With its no code / low code integration capabilities and open API architecture, the Opensee platform is designed to allow integrators to deliver bespoke, cost efficient, hybrid and scalable solutions to the Risk, Finance and Trading functions across the financial industry - where there’s a need to focus on consuming the data without being exposed to the complexity of its underlying infrastructure.”