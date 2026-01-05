Opening Speech By Loh Boon Chye, CEO Of SGX Group, At The Straits Times Index 60th Anniversary Stock Market Opening Ceremony

• Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development and Deputy Chairman of MAS

• Mr Chia Der Jiun, Managing Director, MAS

• Distinguished guests

• Ladies and gentlemen

1. A very good morning, and Happy New Year to everyone. Thank you for joining us as we begin 2026 with optimism, confidence, and a shared sense of purpose.

2. This year is a special one as we mark the 60th anniversary of the Straits Times Index, a symbol of the progress, resilience, and evolution of Singapore’s stock market.

3. We are encouraged by the renewed confidence across the ecosystem. Market momentum has strengthened, investor interest has picked up, and IPO activity has begun to return.

4. For six decades, the STI has been more than a benchmark. It tells the story of Singapore-listed companies growing through multiple cycles — expanding overseas, adapting to change, and creating long-term value.

5. These companies anchor key sectors of our economy, with many evolving from local champions into regional and global leaders, inspiring confidence in our broader market.

6. In 2025, the STI reached record highs and delivered a total return of over 25 percent, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with leading global benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

7. Over time, the STI has delivered consistently respectable returns, underpinned by earnings growth and supported by more active capital management by listed companies.

8. As a result, many observers view STI valuations today as reasonable, particularly when compared with other developed markets.

9. Investor participation has also broadened. Assets under management across the two STI exchange-traded funds have surpassed three billion Singapore dollars — a strong vote of confidence.

10. Looking ahead, the next chapter of our stock market will be defined by greater diversity, with deeper participation and value creation across large, mid, and smaller-cap companies.

11. The Equities Market Review Group, led by Minister Chee, has completed its recommendations, and SGX is working closely with partners to translate these ideas into action.

12. As part of this journey, our equities business will adopt a clearer and more intuitive name. Going forward, it will be known as the SGX Stock Exchange.

13. This reinforces its role as a core pillar of SGX Group’s multi-asset ambitions and its importance to Singapore as an international financial centre.

14. SGX remains committed to supporting companies at every stage of growth, while broadening access and opportunities for investors.

15. The recovery in IPO activity in 2025 is an encouraging start, and we look forward to welcoming more listings, including innovative and forward-looking companies.

16. Together, we will build a stock market that supports sustainable wealth creation and creates lasting value for generations to come.

17. Thank you.