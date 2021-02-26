Opencast Trebles Office Space Following Period Of Growth

Opencast Software, the independent IT consultancy, today announces that it is tripling its office space following a period of high growth during the pandemic. In 2020, Opencast grew its headcount by 50% and is expanding further, with 50 more positions currently being recruited.
Opencast is adapting the new office space to fit in with its new hybrid working model. The expanded office space will be a ‘clubhouse concept’, containing team rooms, breakaway spaces and social spaces.
While remote working will still be an option for Opencast employees, the new office will ensure staff also have a space that can be used for collaborating on projects, face to face meetings, as well as socialising. The new office will play a crucial part in maintaining Opencast’s strong company culture and ensuring that it meets the needs of all employees.
The office, based in Hoults Yard in Newcastle upon Tyne, is already in a social location and lends itself to the work-life balance that Opencast is focused on maintaining.
Tom Lawson CEO of Opencast, comments:
"At Opencast, we are committed to creating a workplace that supports the varied needs of our team. As we fully adopt a hybrid working model, it’s imperative that our workspace matches this model. We’re keen to make sure that the office is perfect for both collaborative and individual working but also for spending time with colleagues informally.”
“As we look to bring people back together in a new more fluid and varied style of work, it’s more important than ever that company culture is not overlooked. By harnessing the power that a positive working environment can provide, we have a real opportunity to look after our employees and ensure that the business continues to succeed and grow.”