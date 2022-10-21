Open Registrations For The ACER-DNV Workshop On Future Regulatory Decisions On Natural Gas Networks: Repurposing, Decommissioning And Reinvestments (10 November)

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) organizes together with DNV a Workshop on future regulatory decisions on natural gas networks: repurposing, decommissioning and reinvestments. The workshop will present and discuss the findings of the report on the Future Regulatory Decisions on Natural Gas Networks that has been carried out by DNV. The report addresses the upcoming decisions to be taken on repurposing, decommissioning and reinvestments of natural gas networks.

When?

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 09:00 – 12:00 (CET).

What is the Workshop about?

The energy transition and the European decarbonisation policies, as defined in the European Green Deal and the National Energy and Climate Plans, point to a changing role of natural gas transmission networks up to the year 2050 and beyond. It is expected that the demand for natural gas will permanently decline, therefore the National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) will need to take regulatory decisions on:

the repurposing of natural gas assets for their use as part of hydrogen networks;

the potential decommissioning of assets that become stranded; and

the reinvestment of assets that reach the end of their regulatory or technical lives.

These are the three key options that NRAs and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) are already facing and will continue to face in the future when managing the assets that are part of today’s natural gas networks.

ACER has commissioned DNV to conduct a report to identify and analyse the key regulatory challenges that NRAs and the natural gas TSOs are facing due to the expected decline of natural gas demand. The report analyses possible regulatory measures to address these challenges, taking into account the current European practice.

Register and read more.