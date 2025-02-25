Open Interest Across ICE’s Global Futures And Options Markets Reaches A Record 100 Million Contracts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that its global futures and options markets reached record open interest (OI) of over 100 million contracts on February 20, 2025, up 11% year-over-year (y/y).

“ICE was founded twenty-five years ago with a mission to better serve global markets by making markets more transparent and accessible,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer. “We started this mission in energy and in the years since have built the largest energy exchange and clearinghouse in the world, which are part of a network of markets and infrastructure which offer deep liquidity across a range of asset classes. The open interest at ICE today reflects the critical role derivatives markets play in helping the market manage risk, and we thank our customers for their business and their trust in choosing ICE.”

The records hit on February 20, 2025, include:

Record open interest across ICE’s global commodities markets of 68.7 million across futures and options, of which a record 65.3 million is in energy-related contracts.

Record open interest across ICE’s total natural gas futures and options markets of 43.8 million contracts, including record open interest in ICE’s North American natural gas futures and options of 37.9 million, and record open interest in ICE Henry Hub futures of 8.7 million.

In addition, on February 19, 2025, ICE saw record trading volume of 3.2 million in ICE’s total natural gas futures and options, surpassing the record last set in 2012. This included trading volume of 1.5 million ICE Henry Hub futures, which was the highest volume day since 2018.