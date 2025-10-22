Open Interest Across ICE’s Global Futures And Options Markets Reaches A Record 107 Million Contracts - Record Open Interest Across Commodities, Energy, Oil, Brent And TTF Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that its global futures and options markets reached record open interest (OI) of 107.6 million contracts on October 20, 2025, up 16% year-over-year (y/y).

The records hit on October 20, 2025, include:

Record total futures OI of 57.5 million, up 17% y/y.

Record commodities futures OI of 43.2 million, up 14% y/y.

Record energy futures OI of 41.1 million, up 14% y/y.

Record oil futures OI of 11.2 million, up 24% y/y.

Record ICE Brent futures OI of 3.1 million, up 27% y/y.

Record European natural gas futures OI of 3.2 million, including record ICE TTF futures OI of 2.7 million, up 31% y/y and 30% y/y respectively.

“These records are a testament to the trust our customers have in the deep liquidity of our benchmarks and the thousands of related contracts they underpin,” said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Markets at ICE. “Liquidity brings critical flexibility and choice to customers as they navigate an increasingly interconnected energy landscape.”