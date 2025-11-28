Ontario Securities Commission Seeks Comment On Priorities For 2026-2027

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking feedback from stakeholders on its proposed Statement of Priorities for 2026-2027 (SoP), which includes initiatives we will undertake in support of the OSC’s 2024-2030 Strategic Plan (Strategic Plan), published in May 2024.

The Strategic Plan sets the long-term direction for our work, while the Statement of Priorities highlights the key areas the OSC will focus on in the coming year.

“The rapidly evolving global political and economic environment underscores the need for the OSC to demonstrate agility, timely and strategic responsiveness, and a sharpened focus on competitiveness,” said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC. “The OSC has already undertaken measures to support businesses at all stages across the capital markets continuum. We will continue to identify opportunities to further support capital formation and enhance competitiveness, while maintaining investor protections.”

Please visit the OSC website to review the proposed OSC Statement of Priorities for 2026-2027. Written comments can be submitted until January 12, 2026. Following a review of the comments, any necessary revisions will be incorporated into the final priorities which will be published as part of the OSC Business Plan in Spring 2026.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.