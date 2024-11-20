Ontario Securities Commission Seeks Comment On Priorities For 2025-2026

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking feedback from stakeholders on its proposed Statement of Priorities for 2025-2026 (SoP), which includes initiatives we will undertake in support of the OSC’s 2024-2030 Strategic Plan (Strategic Plan), published in May 2024.

While the Strategic Plan serves as the foundation for the initiatives we will pursue going forward, the SoP sets out the key priorities for the year ahead. The SoP details where the OSC intends to focus its resources in fiscal 2025-2026, above and beyond our core regulatory operations.

“The OSC continues to operate in a complex and dynamic regulatory environment, influenced by technological advancements, macro-economic conditions, and shifting investor expectations,” said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC. “The proposed priorities build on our Strategic Plan and our focus to modernize regulation by responding quickly to market changes so that we are well-positioned for the future and to continue delivering our important mandate.”

Please visit the OSC website to review the proposed OSC Statement of Priorities for 2025-2026. Written comments can be submitted until December 20, 2024. Following a review of the comments, any necessary revisions will be incorporated into the final SoP which will be published as part of the OSC Business Plan in Spring 2025.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.