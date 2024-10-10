Ontario Securities Commission Seeks Applications For The Registrant Advisory Committee

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is inviting applications for membership on its Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC or the Committee).

In recognizing the importance of consulting with our stakeholders, the OSC’s RAC serves as a forum to discuss issues and challenges faced by registrants in interpreting and complying with Ontario securities law, including registration and compliance related matters.

The Committee also plays a consultative role by providing feedback to the OSC on the development and implementation of policy and rule making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in those markets. The OSC welcomes having diverse perspectives represented on all OSC advisory committees.

Established in 2012, the RAC meets approximately four times a year, in addition to ad hoc meetings as required. The Committee consists of up to 15 members representing the different registration categories and business models overseen by the OSC. Membership terms for the RAC are for twenty-four months, after which membership may be reconstituted. The RAC is currently chaired by Matthew Onyeaju, Senior Vice President, Registration, Inspections and Examinations Division.

All interested parties, including representatives with industry experience and expertise in regulatory compliance, are invited to submit applications for membership on the RAC in writing, indicating their relevant experience by November 8, 2024.

Resumes to be considered for membership may be forwarded in writing to: compliance@osc.gov.on.ca.

Any questions regarding the RAC can be addressed to:

Felicia Tedesco

Deputy Director, Registration, Inspections and Examinations Division

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-8273

ftedesco@osc.gov.on.ca.

Daniel Panici

Senior Accountant, Registration, Inspections and Examinations Division

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-8113

dpanici@osc.gov.on.ca.

The OSC is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment that fosters belonging where diverse perspectives are represented.

It is our priority to ensure opportunities are visible and barrier-free to all under-represented groups, including, but not limited to, Indigenous, Black, and racialized groups, people with disabilities, women, and people from the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

If you require an accommodation during the recruitment process, please let us know by contacting our confidential inbox HRRecruitment@osc.gov.on.ca.

Visit Accessibility at the OSC to review the OSC’s policies on accessibility and accommodation in the workplace.

The OSC is a proud partner with the following organizations: BlackNorth Initiative, Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, Ascend Canada, and Pride at Work Canada.

