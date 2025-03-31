Ontario Securities Commission Releases Its 2025 Annual Service Commitment Review

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its 2025 Annual Service Commitment Review. These standards provide investors, registrants and market participants with clarity on the timelines they can expect when interacting with the OSC.

The OSC reviews its Service Commitment on an annual basis, such that changes are in effect at the start of the fiscal year. As part of this annual exercise, the OSC conducts a comprehensive review of its service standards and benchmarks against the standards of regulators in other leading jurisdictions. Throughout the year, the OSC remains responsive to various factors and market conditions and may update service standards as necessary. Performance results against these standards, including explanations where a target has not been met, are reported quarterly on the OSC website.

Changes to our service standards, effective April 1, 2025, are outlined in the ‘summary of changes ’ within the 2025 Annual Service Commitment Review. All other service standards remain unchanged.

Effective April 1, 2025, the OSC will delegate the registration function for firms registered as investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and futures commission merchants, and the individuals who act on their behalf, to the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Registration-specific standards that relate to OSC decisions will continue to follow extended timelines during the transition.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.