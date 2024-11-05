Ontario Securities Commission Publishes Summary Report For Investment Fund And Structured Product Issuers

The Ontario Securities Commission has today published its Summary Report for Investment Fund and Structured Product Issuers, which provides an overview of key activities undertaken by the Investment Management division in fiscal 2023-2024.

The Report is intended as a resource for investment fund managers, entities who perform services on their behalf and other stakeholders, including investors.

“The investment management industry is a critical and growing part of Ontario’s capital markets,” said Raymond Chan, Senior Vice President, Investment Management. “We continue to see investment fund offerings relating to sustainable finance, and new asset classes being offered to investors as their needs evolve.”

Highlights from the Investment Management division, formerly the Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch, include:

Operational Highlights – reviews of ESG- and artificial intelligence-related funds continued to increase, and a review of marketing materials for decumulation funds was undertaken to ensure investors are given more neutral and cautious information.

Regulatory Policy Initiatives – key updates include proposals for an “access-based” model to streamline information delivery, adoption of a new T+1 settlement cycle, and new regulations on investment funds with crypto assets.

Emerging Issues and Initiatives – key initiatives include the launch of SEDAR+ and preparations for the cessation of the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate.

The full report can be found on the OSC website. For updates on current news and issues, please visit the IFSP eNews portal.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.