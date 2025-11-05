Ontario Securities Commission Publishes Investment Management Division Annual Summary Report

The Ontario Securities Commission has today published its Investment Management Division Annual Summary Report, which provides an overview of key activities undertaken by the Investment Management division in fiscal 2024-2025.

The Report is intended as a resource for investment fund managers, advisers, entities who perform services on their behalf and other stakeholders, including investors.

“As the industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to agile, balanced regulation that protects investors and supports innovation,” said Raymond Chan, Senior Vice President, Investment Management. “We have broadened our scope to include regulatory policy matters related to both investment fund managers and portfolio advisers and are better positioned to respond to market trends and deliver on our strategic priorities.”

Highlights from the Investment Management division, formerly the Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch, include:

Operational Highlights – the volume of prospectus reviews remained stable but included the launch of the first Solana exchange-traded funds, while the number of exemptive relief applications and targeted continuous disclosure reviews increased. These targeted reviews included assessing fund disclosures related to artificial intelligence and sales communications to ensure accuracy and compliance.

Regulatory Policy Initiatives – key updates include final rules for modernizing the prospectus filing model for investment funds coming into force, proposals for review of the principal distributor model and chargeback model, and ongoing work to modernize continuous disclosure documents.

Emerging Issues and Initiatives – key initiatives include consultation on improving investor access to long-term assets through a new investment fund product structure, and ongoing use and enhancement of the Investment Fund Survey to collect key information about investment funds.

The full report can be found on the OSC website. For updates on current news and issues, please visit the Investment Management Brief portal.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.