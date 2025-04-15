Ontario Securities Commission Dialogue 2025: Sold Out Event Takes Place Next Week

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) will be hosting OSC Dialogue 2025: Future Ready on April 24, 2025 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Ontario.

This full-day marquee event features leading policy and regulatory experts sharing their perspectives on current challenges and opportunities facing global capital markets. On-stage discussions will cover topics such as artificial intelligence, impactful enforcement and competitiveness. A panel of OSC leaders will offer insights into emerging trends and key priorities within their respective areas.

The agenda for OSC Dialogue, as well as information about the discussions and speakers, is available on the OSC Dialogue 2025 webpage.

The public registration for the event is sold out, however, any accredited media who wish to register should contact: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca.

