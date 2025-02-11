Ontario Securities Commission Dialogue 2025: Future Ready To Feature A Global Exchange On Enforcement, Sustainability And Market Innovation - Registration Now Open, With Early Bird Pricing Available Until March 3

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the agenda and opened registration for OSC Dialogue 2025: Future Ready. This marquee event will take place on April 24, 2025, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Ontario.

Highlights of the agenda include keynote presentations by Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition, Competition Bureau, and incoming Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Chief Executive Officer Dexter John. Attendees will also hear a wide-ranging discussion between Grant Vingoe, OSC Chief Executive Officer and Kevan Cowan Chair of the Board.

Leading policy and regulatory experts will share their perspectives on hot topics such as artificial intelligence, visible enforcement, sustainable finance, and competition. A panel of OSC leaders will offer insights into emerging trends and key priorities within their respective areas.

“Bringing together visionary leaders from around the world, OSC Dialogue will explore evolving markets, innovative financial products, and the need for adaptive regulatory approaches,” said Grant Vingoe, CEO, OSC. “The insights from these conversations will help us shape capital markets that are not only future-ready but also inviting, thriving, and secure.”

Additional speakers include:

AI and BI: Harnessing technology for smarter regulation

Sinead Bovell , Chief Executive Officer & Founder, WAYE

, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, WAYE Meera Paleja , Program Head, Research and Behavioural Insights, Ontario Securities Commission

Is ESG sustainable?

Michael Jantzi , International Sustainability Standards Board Member

, International Sustainability Standards Board Member Miville Tremblay, CFA, ICD.D , Senior Fellow, C.D. Howe

, Senior Fellow, C.D. Howe Moderator : Jeffrey Jones , ESG and Sustainable Finance Reporter, The Globe and Mail

OSC Spotlight – Preparing for tomorrow

Raymond Chan, Senior Vice President, Investment Management, Ontario Securities Commission

Senior Vice President, Investment Management, Ontario Securities Commission Susan Greenglass, Senior Vice President, Trading and Markets, Ontario Securities Commission

Senior Vice President, Trading and Markets, Ontario Securities Commission Matthew Onyeaju, Senior Vice President, Registration, Inspections and Examinations, Ontario Securities Commission

Senior Vice President, Registration, Inspections and Examinations, Ontario Securities Commission Winnie Sanjoto, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, Ontario Securities Commission

Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, Ontario Securities Commission Johanna Superina, Senior Vice President, Enforcement, Ontario Securities Commission

Senior Vice President, Enforcement, Ontario Securities Commission Moderator: Naizam Kanji , General Counsel and Executive Vice President, Legal and Governance, Ontario Securities Commission

The future of enforcement

Bonnie Lysyk , Executive Vice President, Enforcement, Ontario Securities Commission

, Executive Vice President, Enforcement, Ontario Securities Commission Steven Peikin , Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

, Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Steve Smart , Executive Director, Enforcement and Market Oversight, Financial Conduct Authority

, Executive Director, Enforcement and Market Oversight, Financial Conduct Authority Moderator: Barbara Shecter , Business Correspondent, Financial Post

Unlocking potential: Competition and innovation in our markets

Dan Daviau , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Yann Le Pallec , President, S&P Global Ratings

, President, S&P Global Ratings Sonny Randhawa , Executive Vice President, Regulatory Operations, Ontario Securities Commission

, Executive Vice President, Regulatory Operations, Ontario Securities Commission Moderator : Tim Kiladze , Reporter and Columnist, The Globe and Mail

Emcee: Josée Turcotte, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff, Ontario Securities Commission

For the first time, we are offering significant savings with early bird pricing for OSC Dialogue 2025. Until March 3, 2025, stakeholders can enjoy a 30 per cent discount on table bookings for six, or a 15 per cent discount on individual registrations. More registration information is available on the OSC website.

Media interested in attending can register by sending an email to: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca.

For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, please subscribe to our event updates, visit the OSC website, and follow #OSCDialogue on X and LinkedIn.

