Ontario Securities Commission Dialogue 2025 – Building Future Ready Capital Markets, Together

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) held its annual event, OSC Dialogue, on April 24, 2025 - nearly a year since the OSC published its ambitious six-year Strategic Plan. Amid a challenging global economic environment, the event brought together industry leaders, investor advocates, fellow regulators, and many other stakeholders to hear and discuss what it means to be Future Ready for Canada’s capital markets.

Experts discussed the future of enforcement in an everchanging world where scams and fraud are evolving at record speed, and explored what is needed to enhance competition and innovation in Canada’s capital markets. Experts shared their thoughts on the future of sustainable finance, and the role artificial intelligence plays in shaping and impacting investor behaviours.

“OSC Dialogue is an invaluable opportunity to hear, and learn, from Canadian and international experts at a pivotal time for the global economy,” said Kevan Cowan, Board Chair of the OSC. “We are grateful to the Minister of Finance, Peter Bethlenfalvy, for his remarks, and to all the speakers and attendees who made the day such a success and brought so much to each discussion. We all share a united belief in the importance of vibrant capital markets that are essential for a strong and resilient economy.”

“The world is currently experiencing significant disruption, which affects our capital markets, market participants, and investors,” said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC. “OSC Dialogue comes at the right moment to share ideas that will help shape the future of regulation and strengthen capital markets in Ontario, across Canada, and around the world.”

The OSC also extends its thanks to Barbara Shecter (Financial Post), Tim Kiladze (Globe and Mail), and Jeffrey Jones (Globe and Mail) for moderating the panel discussions at OSC Dialogue 2025.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.