Ontario Securities Commission Announces Research Grant Competition

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced a Research Grant Competition (the Competition) and is inviting research proposals that focus on the competitiveness of Ontario’s capital markets. The Competition aims to foster collaboration, discussion and debate on the topic of the competitiveness of Ontario’s capital markets. It is open to researchers who work at or are enrolled in a Canadian academic institution. Up to five research proposals will be selected for a grant of $30,000 each.

“The OSC Research Grant Competition is seeking to tap into Canada’s brightest minds to undertake the challenge of delving into the competitiveness of Ontario’s capital markets,” said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC. “In light of the current global geopolitical and economic challenges, it is increasingly important that we look at ways to help Ontario’s capital markets remain competitive, and we welcome the fresh thinking that the Competition will bring, as we look ahead and plan future initiatives.”

Proposals should have a focus on generating informed discussion and debate on topics of longer-term importance to Ontario’s capital markets and deepening stakeholders’ understanding of Ontario’s capital markets.

The following are examples of questions that research proposals could seek to address:

What factors could hinder or enhance the international competitiveness of Canadian junior markets in the coming decade?

What does a comparative analysis tell us about the competitiveness of key segments of Ontario’s capital markets relative to other jurisdictions/countries?

What is the market impact (e.g., efficiency of private/public markets, investor confidence, liquidity etc.) of expanding retail investor access to private markets and innovative investment products?

It is widely accepted that the market for capital has become increasingly global over time. What can be learned from other jurisdictions in terms of the comparative costs and efficiencies of raising capital in private and public markets?

A panel consisting of professionals from industry and the OSC will review proposals and select the winning proposals. Those selected proposals will be published on the OSC website.

Key Dates:

February 27, 2026 – application deadline.

– application deadline. April 17, 2026 – winning proposals will be selected and selected applicants will be notified.

– winning proposals will be selected and selected applicants will be notified. August 14, 2026 – deadline for delivery of completed research paper to the OSC.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.