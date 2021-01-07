 Skip to main Content
Ontario Securities Commission Announces New Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee Members

Date 07/01/2021

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).


The SPAC is an advisory committee to the OSC’s Office of the Secretary. The SPAC provides comment and advice on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to proceedings before the Commission’s administrative tribunal.

The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms. Staff of the OSC’s Enforcement Branch and Office of the Secretary also serve on the committee.

The Office of the Secretary would like to thank former SPAC members Daniel Bach, Susan Kushneryk, Ryan Morris, Bruce O’Toole and Laura Paglia for their time, expertise and valuable contributions.

Incoming members are:

Karen Manarin   RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team
Doug McLeod    Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Natalia Vandervoort TD Bank Group

 

Continuing members are:

Grace Knakowski Secretary to the Commission, Office of the Secretary, OSC (Chair of SPAC)
Robert Blair  Manager, Adjudication Legal Services, Office of the Secretary, OSC
James Camp   Camp Advocacy
Adam Chisholm  McMillan LLP
David Conklin Goodmans LLP
Derek Ferris   Senior Litigation Counsel & Case Lead, Enforcement Branch, OSC
Lara Jackson  Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
Craig Lockwood    Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Brad Moore  Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP
David Sischy    Groia & Company Professional Corporation
Carolyn Slon   Senior Legal Counsel, Office of the Secretary, OSC (secretary to SPAC)
Johanna Superina Deputy Director, Enforcement Branch, OSC

 

 

Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the OSC’s website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.