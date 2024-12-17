Ontario Securities Commission Announces New Registrant Advisory Committee Members

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC or the Committee) for the 2025-2026 term. The RAC serves as a forum to discuss issues and challenges faced by registrants in interpreting and complying with Ontario securities law, including registration and compliance related matters.

The Committee also plays a consultative role by providing feedback to the OSC on the development and implementation of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, as well as fair and efficient capital markets.

Matthew Onyeaju, Senior Vice President, Registration, Inspections and Examinations Division will continue to Chair the RAC.

The Committee is expected to meet approximately four times per year, in addition to possible ad hoc meetings as required, with members serving two-year terms. The RAC is composed of members representing the different registration categories and business models overseen by the OSC, including firms and retail investors.

The committee members are:

Alexander Morsink, Equivesto Canada Inc.

Andrew Auerbach, Delisle Advisory Group

Arjun Saraf, Integrated Equities Inc.

Denise Carson, BMO Asset Management Inc. & BMO Investments Inc.

Joe DaSilva, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Julie Mansi, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Kelly Reynolds, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Mary Joyce Empensando, Questrade Wealth Management Inc.

Nancy Mehrad, Registrant Law Professional Corporation

Naomi Bartlett, IGM Financial Inc.

Patrick Keeley, Seven Hills Capital Corp.

Peter Dunne, Private Capital Markets Association of Canada

Victoria Paris, Portfolio Management Association of Canada

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.