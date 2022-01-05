Ontario Securities Commission Announces New Members Of The Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).
The SPAC is an advisory committee to the OSC’s Office of the Secretary. The SPAC provides comments and advice on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to proceedings before the Commission’s administrative tribunal.
The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms. Staff of the OSC’s Enforcement Branch and Office of the Secretary also serve on the committee.
The Office of the Secretary would like to thank former SPAC members David Conklin, Lara Jackson and Brad Moore for their time, expertise and valuable contributions.
New members are:
- Sarah A. Bowden, Foreman & Company
- John Picone, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Jonathan Wansbrough, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP
Continuing members are:
- Grace Knakowski, Secretary to the Commission, Office of the Secretary, OSC (Chair of SPAC)
- Robert Blair, Manager, Adjudication Legal Services, Office of the Secretary, OSC
- James Camp, Camp Advocacy
- Adam Chisholm, McMillan LLP
- Derek Ferris, Senior Litigation Counsel & Case Lead, Enforcement Branch, OSC
- Craig Lockwood, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Karen Manarin, RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team
- Doug McLeod, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- David Sischy, Groia & Company Professional Corporation
- Carolyn Slon, Senior Legal Counsel, Office of the Secretary, OSC (secretary to SPAC)
- Johanna Superina, Deputy Director, Enforcement Branch, OSC
- Natalia Vandervoort, TD Bank Group
Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the OSC’s website.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.