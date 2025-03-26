Ontario Securities Commission Announces New Members Of Its Investor Advisory Panel

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced four new members of its independent Investor Advisory Panel (IAP) following a public application process.

The IAP is an important voice for investors in the regulatory process, and new members were selected to ensure that the IAP continues to represent a broad range of relevant experience, skills, knowledge and perspectives.

The new IAP members are:

Rozanne Reszel: Ms. Reszel, the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, is an experienced executive with strong financial services, regulatory and governance expertise. Among other distinctions, she is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, a Chartered Financial Analyst, and has an MBA from Harvard’s Graduate School of Business. Ms. Reszel is a former director of the OSC’s Investor Education Fund and has significant experience in risk management, securities policy initiatives and stakeholder engagement.

Ms. Reszel has been appointed for a two-year term effective April 1, 2025.

Jacqueline Sanz: Ms. Sanz has over 30 years of financial services experience, with deep expertise in securities regulatory compliance and risk management. A Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant, Ms. Sanz has led the development of client-centric anti-money laundering, complaint handling, privacy and securities compliance programs. She has held senior compliance and internal audit roles at investment firms, and is currently responsible for the Canadian Risk & Compliance practice at Protiviti, a global consulting firm.

Ms. Sanz has been appointed for a two-year term effective April 1, 2025.

Gail Henderson: Dr. Henderson, Associate Professor at Queen’s University Faculty of Law, is a legal scholar whose areas of research and teaching include securities regulation, consumer financial protection, financial literacy and investor education, with particular focus on vulnerable consumers. She was principal investigator on a research project on financial literacy in Ontario elementary schools. Dr. Henderson will soon complete a five-year term as a member of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada’s Consumer Protection Advisory Committee.

Dr. Henderson has been appointed for a two-year term effective July 2, 2025.

Nathan Shaheen: Mr. Shaheen, a Partner at Bennett Jones LLP, has extensive experience working on behalf of victims of domestic and international fraud and complex financial crimes. He investigates financial wrongdoing, traces and safeguards misappropriated assets, and acts in civil claims against perpetrators and third-party facilitators. An expert in Canada’s anti-money laundering regime, Mr. Shaheen is a highly sought-after thought leader who is regularly published in leading industry journals and speaks on emerging legal and regulatory issues.

Mr. Shaheen has been appointed for a two-year term effective July 2, 2025.

The OSC is delighted to announce that James Sinclair, a distinguished member of the IAP since 2021, assumed the role of Chair of the IAP effective Feb 3, 2025.

The OSC would like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing IAP members Leslie Wood and Ilana Singer, whose terms have ended, and Brigitte Catellier and Supriya Kapoor, whose terms will end on March 31, for their valuable contributions.

Ms. Singer, who has served on the IAP since September 2022 and was appointed Chair in November 2022, concludes a very successful term.

“The IAP plays a crucial role in our commitment to investor protection. By providing independent and thoughtful insights, the Panel ensures that the voices of investors are heard and considered in our regulatory processes,” said Grant Vingoe, OSC Chief Executive Officer. “Ilana has led the IAP with enthusiasm and we have benefited tremendously from her expertise and dedication to investors.”

Biographical information on all IAP members, along with details on meetings, submissions and other activity, is available in the Investor Advisory Panel section of the OSC website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.