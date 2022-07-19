Ontario Securities Commission Announces Membership Of Advisory Council To The CEO

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the membership of an Advisory Council for Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC.

“The Advisory Council will provide senior-level, candid perspectives on emerging issues impacting the industry, investors and our markets,” said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC. “I look forward to receiving this valuable, real-time input and want to thank all members for volunteering their time and expertise.”

The OSC Advisory Council to the CEO includes the following members for 2022:

Riaz Ahmed, President and CEO, TD Securities and Group Head, Wholesale Banking, TD Bank Group

Wendy Berman, Partner, McCarthy Tetrault LLP

Mary Condon, Dean, Osgoode Hall Law School

Daniel Daviau, President and CEO, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Neil Gross, Chair of the OSC’s Investor Advisory Panel

Michael Katchen, CEO, Wealthsimple

Michelle Khalili, Managing Director and Head, Global Equity Capital Markets, Scotiabank

Bruce Macdonald, a highly experienced financial services professional

Patricia Olasker, Partner, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP

Gerry Rocchi, Vice-Chair, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

Doug Steiner, a highly experienced financial services professional

Rob Strickland, President, Fidelity Investments Canada

The Council will meet at least quarterly, and its insights will help identify risks and long-term trends with implications for the Commission. This outreach forum will supplement ongoing input from the OSC’s existing advisory committees, which advise staff on specific areas of securities law, industry trends and investor needs and challenges.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.