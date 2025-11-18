Ontario Securities Commission Adds 2024 Data To Exempt Market Dashboard

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has published an update to the dashboard of exempt market data on capital raising activity by Canadian corporate (non-investment fund) issuers in Ontario’s exempt market to include 2024 data.

The dashboard provides an overview of prospectus-exempt distributions by corporate issuers headquartered in Canada that raised capital from Ontario investors for 2018 - 2024. It also offers an overview of exempt market data and shows trends related to capital formation in Ontario. For example, the increased use of the listed issuer financing exemption in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, which was introduced in 2022 and recently amended, through a temporary order of the OSC, to support the competitiveness of Canada’s capital markets.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.