OneTick Appoints Peter Simpson As OneTick Product Owner - Seasoned Capital Markets Technologist To Drive Continued Product Innovation  

OneMarketData, LLC, a leader in tick data management and analytics, today announced the appointment of Peter Simpson as OneTick Product Owner. An experienced technologist with a history of working with the largest banks, brokers, fund managers and exchanges in London and New York, Simpson will be responsible for ensuring OneTick products expand and evolve to keep up with ever-changing customer needs.

Simpson brings a proven track record working with trading and surveillance customers across capital markets. He is an expert in stream processing, tick history and visual analytics, with deep experience providing effective trading analytics. Following three years with the company, Simpson will now take on the permanent role of OneTick Product Owner to continue driving innovation as the platform evolves and expands to meet future market and customer demand.

Ross Dubin, SVP, Global Head of Sales of OneMarketData, said: “OneMarketData understands that as our customer base grows, we need to keep ahead of their changing needs - from tick data management to execution quality analytics and trade surveillance. In today’s ever-changing trading landscape, we must continue to innovate in a way that provides customers with the most cost effective and efficient solutions possible.

“The OneTick platform has consistently evolved over the years as we’ve worked to deliver analytics on fragmented markets, bolster the platform to handle massive spikes in volatility and market data volumes, and provide our customers easy access to data. We have expanded maintenance and analysis of order books to support crypto markets, and we know that more customers are not just using OneTick for historic analytics, but also combining back testing with real time stream processing. With the varied ways our customers now use the OneTick platform, there was a clear need for an experienced Product Owner to oversee our expanding product portfolio. We are thrilled that Peter Simpson has taken on the role and know his expertise will be invaluable for OneTick in our next phase of growth.”

Peter Simpson, Product Owner, OneTick said, “For years OneMarketData has proven it is one of the most innovative and responsive providers of analytical software to capital markets firms, and I’m thrilled to work with this talented group as I take on the role of OneTick Product Owner. "

“Our commitment to collaborating with our clients to meet their specific trading requirements is what drives OneTick’s product development team. I’m excited to work closely with each client to understand how we can continue to improve our offerings to better support their trading and surveillance goals.”

Prior to his work with OneMarketData, Simpson held several senior roles including VP of Product at Datawatch Panopticon, Senior Manager of Analytics at Deloitte UK, and 10 years in various roles at HSBC Global Markets. Simpson holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Space Science & Technology, from Leicester University.