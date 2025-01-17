One Last Note To SEC Staff, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Jan. 17, 2025

All,

It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve alongside you at this remarkable agency.

You, the SEC staff, are amongst some of the most professional and productive that I’ve worked with in my life—whether on Wall Street, in government, or in academia. Though I best not pick a favorite among the many roles in which I’ve had the privilege to serve, a distinguishing feature of this agency and you the staff is just how clearly you know, understand, and are truly dedicated to the agency’s mission.

As I said during my final town hall, I’m so impressed by your dedication to public service, helping build better lives for the communities of today and tomorrow.

I thank you for taking me into your family these last four years and sharing this journey.

Gary