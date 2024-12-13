Oncoinvent Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 184 million

The 45 th listing on Euronext in 2024 and the 11 th listing on Euronext Oslo Børs’ markets

New Euronext IPO ready alumnus to successfully complete a listing

Euronext today congratulates the pharmaceutical company Oncoinvent (ticker:ONCIN) on its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo. This marks the 11th listing on Euronext Oslo Børs’ markets in 2024 and the 45th listing on Euronext.

Oncoinvent specialises in developing innovative cancer treatments. Its flagship therapy involves the injection of radioactive microparticles into the abdominal cavity to target residual cancer cells following surgery. This groundbreaking treatment is specifically designed for patients with colon or ovarian cancer, aiming to offer improved therapeutic options for those affected.

The company raised NOK 130 million through a private placement ahead of its listing. The price was NOK 2 per share before market opening, giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately NOK 184 million.

Oncoinvent was a participant in IPOready 2024, Euronext’s unique pan-European business educational pre-IPO programme aiming to support European companies considering a listing. Euronext’s pre-IPO programmes have a proven track record, having already trained over 920+ alumni since 2015. In total 31 alumni have listed their company on Euronext markets, and Oncoinvent is the first Norwegian alumnus.

Øystein Soug, CEO of Oncoinvent, said: “Oncoinvent is thrilled to join Euronext Growth Oslo, a milestone that underscores our commitment to advancing innovative cancer therapies. This listing will enhance our visibility, attract new investors, and provide the financial flexibility and stability needed to accelerate our clinical development program to data in 2025 and 2026. We look forward to leveraging this platform to drive growth, not only of Oncoinvent but eventually also of the Oslo radiopharma ecosystem.”

Caption: Øystein Soug, CEO of Oncoinvent, and his team rang the bell today to celebrate the company’s listing on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company was welcomed by Øivind Amundsen, CEO of Euronext Oslo Børs and Eirik Høiby Ausland, Head of Listings Nordics in Euronext. (Photo: Thomas Brun | NTB).

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent is a clinical-stage company committed to developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals against cancer. The lead candidate Radspherin is designed for targeted local treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities using highly potent alpha radiation. It is currently evaluated in a Phase 2 randomised controlled study of ovarian cancer, building on previous encouraging safety data and signals of efficacy. The Oncoinvent team has experience from all stages of radiopharmaceutical development.