Oleg Viyugin Re-elected As Chairman Of The Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board newly elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held its first meeting on 29 April 2021. The Board includes 12 directors, eight of whom are independent directors.
At the Board meeting, Oleg Viyugin, an independent director, was re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Vadim Kulik was elected as Deputy Chairman.
The Supervisory Board named chairpersons and members of the Board’s five committees: Strategy Planning, Nomination and Remuneration, Audit, Risk Management and Technical Policy Committees.
Audit Committee members: Ramón Adarraga, Paul Bodart, and Maria Gordon. Paul Bodart was elected as Chairperson.
Nomination and Remuneration Committee members: Oleg Viyugin, Maria Gordon, Alexander Izosimov and Maxim Krasnykh. Alexander Izosimov was elected as Chairperson.
Strategy Planning Committee members: Ramón Adarraga, Paul Bodart, Oleg Viyugin, Dmitriy Eremeev, Maxim Krasnykh and Oskar Hartmann. Ramón Adarraga was elected as Chairperson.
Technical Policy Committee members: Dmitriy Eremeev, Maxim Krasnykh, Vadim Kulik and Vladimir Kurlyandchik. Vadim Kulik was elected as Chairperson.
Risk Management Committee members: Sergey Lykov, Valery Goreglyad and Vadim Kulik. Vadim Kulik was elected as Chairperson.
The Supervisory Board extended the term of office of Igor Marich, Managing Director for Sales and Business Development, as a member of the MOEX Executive Board for three years.
The Supervisory Board also reviewed the UN Sustainable Development Goals and identified seven of these goals for the Company to focus on: quality education, gender equality, decent work & economic growth, industry, innovation & infrastructure, responsible consumption & production, climate action, and partnerships for the goals. In order to achieve these goals, priority objectives have been identified and the Company is working on them.