We’re looking at how a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the UK might work. Andrew Hauser argues a CBDC could have a big impact on the Bank of England’s balance sheet. We need to understand these impacts, and build them into the design of CBDCs and our operational toolkits.
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
Old Dogs, New Tricks: Adapting Central Bank Balance Sheets To A World Of Digital Currencies - Remarks By Andrew Hauser, Bank Of England, Executive Director For Markets - Given At Federal Reserve Bank Of New York And Columbia SIPA Workshop On ‘Monetary Policy Implementation And Digital Innovation’, New York
Date 01/06/2022