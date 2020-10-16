OKEx Suspension Of Digital Assets/Cryptocurrencies Withdrawals

One of OKEx's private key holders is currently cooperating with a public security bureau in investigations where required. OKEx has been out of touch with the concerned private key holder. As such, the associated authorization could not be completed. Pursuant to 8.1 Service Change and Interruption of the Terms of Service, OKEx may change the Service and/or may also interrupt, suspend or terminate the service at any time with or without prior notice. In order to act in the best interests of customers and deliver exceptional longtime customer service, OKEx has decided to suspend digital assets/cryptocurrencies withdrawals as of [October 16, 2020 at 11:00 (Hong Kong Time)]. OKEx assure that OKEx’s other functions remain normal and stable and the security of your assets at OKEx will not affected.
OKEx sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the suspension of digital assets/cryptocurrencies withdrawals. OKEx will make a public announcement in a timely manner on any important development of the matter. OKEx will resume digital assets/cryptocurrencies withdrawals immediately once the concerned private key holder is able to authorize the transaction. OKEx appreciate and value your continued support and trust and will continue to deliver first-class products, services and technical support to its customers.