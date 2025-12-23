Office Of The Comptroller Of The US Currency Requests Comments On Proposed Amendments To Heightened Standards

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today issued for public comment a notice of proposed rulemaking to amend its guidelines relating to heightened standards for insured national banks, insured federal savings associations, and insured federal branches (covered banks).

The proposal would increase the average total consolidated assets threshold at which the guidelines apply to covered banks from $50 billion to $700 billion. This proposal would reduce regulatory burden while refocusing the guidelines on institutions whose size, complexity, and risk profile pose the greatest risk to the banking system. The proposal also requests comments on other potential revisions to the guidelines.

The proposed rulemaking is part of the OCC’s effort to tailor its regulations and eliminate unnecessary regulatory burden.

Comments on the attached proposal are due 60 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register.

