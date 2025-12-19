Office Of The Comptroller Of The US Currency Reports Third Quarter 2025 Bank Trading Revenue

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations of $18.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter trading revenue was $1.8 billion, or 10.9 percent, more than in the previous quarter and $2.1 billion, or 12.7 percent, more than a year earlier.
In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also reported that as of the third quarter of 2025:
- a total of 1,221 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives.
- four large banks held 86.3 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives.
- initial credit exposure from derivatives before netting decreased in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the second quarter of 2025. Net current credit exposure decreased $15.8 billion, or 5.9 percent, to $252.0 billion.
- derivative notional amounts increased in the third quarter of 2025 by $8.3 trillion, or 3.7 percent, to $231.8 trillion.
- derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which totaled $154.5 trillion or 66.7 percent of total derivative notional amounts.