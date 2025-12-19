Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Office Of The Comptroller Of The US Currency Reports Third Quarter 2025 Bank Trading Revenue

Date 19/12/2025

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations of $18.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter trading revenue was $1.8 billion, or 10.9 percent, more than in the previous quarter and $2.1 billion, or 12.7 percent, more than a year earlier.

In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also reported that as of the third quarter of 2025:

  • a total of 1,221 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives.
  • four large banks held 86.3 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives.
  • initial credit exposure from derivatives before netting decreased in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the second quarter of 2025. Net current credit exposure decreased $15.8 billion, or 5.9 percent, to $252.0 billion.
  • derivative notional amounts increased in the third quarter of 2025 by $8.3 trillion, or 3.7 percent, to $231.8 trillion.
  • derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which totaled $154.5 trillion or 66.7 percent of total derivative notional amounts.

Related Link

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach