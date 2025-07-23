Office Of The Comptroller Of The US Currency: Kate Tyrrell Named Chief Of Staff And Senior Deputy Comptroller

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced the appointment of Kate Tyrrell as Chief of Staff and Senior Deputy Comptroller.

“Kate’s broad expertise and significant management experience will be a tremendous asset to my leadership team and the entire agency,” said Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan V. Gould. “She will be a trusted advisor and valuable contributor as the OCC reassesses its regulatory and supervisory framework to meet the needs of an evolving banking system and the people and businesses it supports.”

In her new role, Ms. Tyrrell will advance the priorities of the Comptroller, direct the daily operations of the Comptroller’s support staff, and oversee the agency’s public affairs. She also will advise and coordinate policy and operations within the OCC, on an interagency basis, and with the Administration and serve as a member of the OCC’s Executive Committee.

Prior to joining the OCC, Ms. Tyrrell worked in the private sector as a senior managing director at a real estate finance and investment company. She also was the chief of staff to its founder and CEO. In addition, she has served as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Federal Housing Finance Agency and as the Deputy Executive Secretary at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Ms. Tyrrell began her federal service as the special counsel to the Chief Judge at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland and a law degree from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.