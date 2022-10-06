Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Releases Bank Supervision Operating Plan for Fiscal Year 2023

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released its bank supervision operating plan for fiscal year (FY) 2023.

The plan provides the foundation for policy initiatives and for supervisory strategies as applied to individual national banks, federal savings associations, federal branches, federal agencies, and technology service providers. The OCC staff uses this plan to guide its supervisory priorities, planning, and resource allocations.

Key areas of heightened focus for supervisory strategies in FY 2023:

Strategic and operational planning

Operational resiliency

Third parties and related concentrations

Credit risk management

Allowances for credit losses

Interest rate risk

Liquidity risk management

Consumer compliance

Bank Secrecy Act

Fair lending

Community Reinvestment Act

New products and services

Climate-related financial risks

The OCC provides periodic updates about supervisory priorities, emerging risks, and horizontal risk assessments in the Semiannual Risk Perspective in the fall and spring.

