Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Releases Bank Supervision Operating Plan For Fiscal Year 2022

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released its bank supervision operating plan for fiscal year (FY) 2022.
The plan provides the foundation for policy initiatives and for supervisory strategies as applied to individual national banks, federal savings associations, federal branches, federal agencies, and technology service providers. OCC staff members use this plan to guide their supervisory priorities, planning, and resource allocations.
Supervisory strategies for FY 2022 focus on
- strategic and operational planning to ensure banks maintain stable financial positions.
- credit risk management, allowances for loan and lease losses, and allowances for credit losses.
- cybersecurity and operational resilience.
- oversight of third parties and related concentrations.
- Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering (BSA/AML) compliance management.
- consumer compliance management systems and fair lending risk.
- Community Reinvestment Act performance.
- the impact of a low-rate environment and the transition to alternative reference rates given the cessation of LIBOR.
- payment systems products and services.
- fintech partnerships for potential cryptocurrency-related activities and other services.
- climate change risk management.
The OCC will provide periodic updates about supervisory priorities through the Semiannual Risk Perspective in the fall and spring.