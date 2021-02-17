Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Promotes Two To Deputy Comptroller For Large Bank Supervision

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced the promotions of Tanya Smith and Michael (Tim) McDonald to Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision (LBS).
“Tanya and Tim each bring unique supervisory experience, knowledge, and leadership competencies to the agency’s leadership team for large bank supervision,” said Senior Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision Greg Coleman. “And, restoring the number of Large Bank Supervision Deputies to four from three will improve our engagement with the resident teams, enhance LBS participation in agency initiatives, and better support the supervisory mission of the OCC in the days ahead.”
Ms. Smith is a National Bank Examiner in Large Bank Supervision and currently serves as the Examiner-In-Charge for Wells Fargo. She previously served as the Examiner-in-Charge of the OCC’s London Office, responsible for the supervisory activities of large U.S. banks overseas. She also has experience as Basel II Program Manager, as Credit Team Lead in charge of the supervision of commercial and retail credit activities at a large national bank, and has represented the agency on various Basel Committee and Standards Implementation working groups. Ms. Smith began her career as a bank supervisor with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. She received a bachelor of science in finance and a bachelor of arts in French from the University of Connecticut. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Mr. McDonald is a National Bank Examiner and currently serves as the Examiner-in-Charge for Bank of America. In this role, he also served as co-chair of the Large Bank Supervision Support Committee and served on the OCC’s National Risk Committee. He is an advocate for leadership development and serves as an instructor in agency leadership training. Mr. McDonald has held various supervision roles including the Examiner-in-Charge and Commercial Credit lead roles at Capital One, N.A., and the Commercial Credit/Enterprise Credit Team Lead for Bank of America. He also served as a Large Bank Deputy Comptroller Analyst in the OCC's Headquarters. Mr. McDonald began his career with the OCC in 1989 and served in both the Charlotte, N.C., and the Charleston, W.V., field offices. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
Ms. Smith and Mr. McDonald will assume their new duties this spring.