Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Lauren Oppenheimer To Serve As Chief Of Staff To The Acting Comptroller

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced the appointment of Lauren Oppenheimer as Chief of Staff to Acting Comptroller Michael J. Hsu.
“Lauren joined the OCC on a detail in July and quickly became a trusted advisor and valued counsel for me and the Executive Committee,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu. “She brings a wealth of experience and strong relationships to support the agency in meeting its mission and in enriching our engagement with external stakeholders.”
In her new role, Ms. Oppenheimer will advance the priorities of the Acting Comptroller, direct the daily operations of the Acting Comptroller’s support staff, provide administrative oversight to the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, oversee the range of Public Affairs functions, and serve as a member of the OCC Executive Committee.
Prior to joining the OCC, Ms. Oppenheimer was the Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs at the Department of Commerce. She also previously served as Senior Advisor for Economic Policy for Senator Doug Jones and Minority Staff Director for the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection under Senator Jeff Merkley. She also worked for Representatives Paul Hodes and Mel Watt. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in global economic history from the London School of Economics.