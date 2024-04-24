Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Extends Comment Period On Application By Capital One To Acquire Discover Bank

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced an extension of the comment period until 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 31, 2024, for the application of Capital One, National Association, McLean, Virginia, to acquire Discover Bank, Greenwood, Delaware.

The extension will allow interested parties more time to provide comments. The application was filed with the OCC on March 20, 2024, and comments were originally due April 22, 2024.

Related Links