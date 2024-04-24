Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Extends Comment Period On Application By Capital One To Acquire Discover Bank

Date 24/04/2024

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced an extension of the comment period until 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 31, 2024, for the application of Capital One, National Association, McLean, Virginia, to acquire Discover Bank, Greenwood, Delaware.

The extension will allow interested parties more time to provide comments. The application was filed with the OCC on March 20, 2024, and comments were originally due April 22, 2024.

Related Links

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg