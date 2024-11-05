US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Designates Three Senior National Bank Examiners

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today designated Dewayne Lott, Ron Pasch, and Tanya Smith as Senior National Bank Examiners.

The Senior National Bank Examiner designation recognizes examiners who have distinguished themselves through high-quality performance and service as field examiners, subject matter experts, and advisors on highly complex and technical bank supervision issues. This is the highest honor bestowed to national bank examiners.

“In the OCC’s 161-year history, only a select few examiners have earned the distinguished designation of Senior National Bank Excaminer,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu. “I am honored to recognize three outstanding examiners on achieving this prestigious recognition and joining this elite group.”

In Mr. Lott’s more than 20 years at the OCC, he has distinguished himself by his diligence, tenacity, and skill in supervising banks with unique issues that are uncommon in the traditional banking industry. He has served in a variety of roles across several lines of business and is currently the Examer-in-Charge of Cenlar Federal Savings Bank. Mr. Lott has demonstrated strong technical expertise, particularly in mortgage banking, and has supported the supervision of community, midsize, and large banks. With his breadth of experience and wide career network, he has proven to be an invaluable advisor to agency executives, other regulators, and field examiners.

Having served as an OCC bank examiner for more than 38 years, Mr. Pasch is highly regarded for his technical knowledge across a wide range of topics. He has served as a Community Reinvestment Act Specialist, a Commercial Credit Team Lead, a capital markets expert in Bank Supervision Policy, an Examiner-in-Charge for three large bank teams, and a large bank Deputy Comptroller. Mr. Pasch is also recognized for his commitment to providing career opportunities for others and his consistent focus on developing a high-performing examiner workforce by supporting training initiatives and knowledge-sharing programs.

Ms. Smith has served as an OCC bank examiner for more than 25 years and has been recognized for her work and collaboration with internal and external stakeholders in supervising banks of all sizes, including those with an international presence, to ensure the safety and soundness of the federal banking system. She has demonstrated strong leadership in her roles as a Deputy Comptroller in Large Bank Supervision and Examiner-in-Charge, currently serving as Examiner-in-Charge of Citibank. Ms. Smith’s strong leadership has been evident in the resolution of complex enforcement cases, her effective management of the OCC’s London office, including during the pre- and post-Brexit period, and in setting strategic priorities and expectations during the 2023 market disruption.