Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces Virtual Compliance Risk Workshops For Community Bank Directors

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced a schedule of free, virtual workshops on compliance risk for boards of directors of community national banks and federal savings associations.
The OCC examiner-led workshops provide training and guidance on the critical elements of an effective compliance risk management program, regulations such as the Bank Secrecy Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, and other emerging issues regarding compliance risk. Registration is open for workshops in July and August, and additional workshops will be offered in the fall.
The Compliance Risk Workshop is one of several virtual training opportunities offered by the OCC for community bank directors of national banks and federal savings associations. The other workshops are
- Building Blocks: Keys to Success for Directors and Senior Management,
- Risk Governance: Improving Director Effectiveness,
- Credit Risk: Directors Can Make a Difference, and
- Operational Risk: Navigating Rapid Changes.
To view the schedule of virtual workshops and register online, visit the OCC's website. For questions or other assistance about the workshops, please contact the OCC Bank Director Workshop Team at (202) 649-6490 or BankDirectorWorkshop@occ.treas.gov.