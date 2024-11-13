Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces Two New Deputy Comptrollers For Large Bank Supervision

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced the promotions of Robert Barnes and Kevin Greenfield as Deputy Comptrollers for Large Bank Supervision (LBS).

“Robert and Kevin have each had distinguished careers at the OCC and are recognized throughout the agency for their diverse experience, considerable expertise, and strong leadership,” said Senior Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision Greg Coleman. “Their extensive backgrounds and knowledge of the industry bolsters the OCC’s leadership of our large bank portfolio and further advances the agency’s strategic goals.”

Mr. Barnes has served as National Bank Examiner for more than 30 years. He has supervised banks of all sizes with domestic and international operations, and currently serves as the Examiner-in-Charge of Bank of America. Mr. Barnes’ experience has included leading highly complex commercial credit examinations in addition to evaluating the quality of bank risk management programs, including those relating to information technology, cybersecurity, operational, and compliance risks. Mr. Barnes has held critical leadership positions on OCC Peer Review Work Groups and interagency efforts, and is an advocate for leadership development within his examiner teams. He received a master of science degree in business administration and management from William Carey University and a bachelor of science degree in finance from Jackson State University.

Mr. Greenfield has served as a National Bank Examiner for more than 25 years and has been the Acting Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision since August 2024. He returned to LBS following five years as Director for Bank Information Technology Policy then five years as Deputy Comptroller for Operational Risk Policy. In his most recent position, Mr. Greenfield oversaw the development of policy and examination procedures addressing operational risk, bank information technology, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure resilience, payments systems, and corporate and risk governance. He has represented the OCC on several interagency groups that focus on coordination and collaboration on operational and technology risks impacting the financial sector. Mr. Greenfield received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Dayton.