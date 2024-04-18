Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces Enforcement Actions For April 2024

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released enforcement actions taken against national banks and federal savings associations (banks), and individuals currently and formerly affiliated with banks the OCC supervises.

The OCC uses enforcement actions against banks to require the board of directors and management to take timely actions to correct the deficient practices or violations identified. Actions taken against banks are:

The OCC uses enforcement actions against an institution-affiliated party (IAP) to deter, encourage correction of, or prevent violations, unsafe or unsound practices, or breaches of fiduciary duty. Enforcement actions against IAPs reinforce the accountability of individuals for their conduct regarding the affairs of a bank. The term “institution-affiliated party,” or IAP, is defined in 12 USC 1813(u) and includes bank directors, officers, employees, and controlling shareholders. Orders of Prohibition prohibit an individual from any participation in the affairs of a bank or other institution as defined in 12 USC 1818(e)(7). Actions taken against IAPs are:

The OCC issues prohibition/suspension orders against individuals in response to certain criminal conduct. Pursuant to 12 USC 1818(g), in the case of a conviction against an IAP related to certain criminal violations, the OCC will issue an order prohibiting the IAP from any participation in affairs of a bank or other institution as defined in 12 USC 1818(e)(7). Such actions taken against IAPs are:

All OCC public enforcement actions taken since August 1989 are available for download by viewing the searchable enforcement actions database at https://apps.occ.gov/EASearch.

