Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces Deputy Comptroller For Supervisory Systems & Analytical Support

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced that Mark Pocock will be the next Deputy Comptroller for Supervisory Systems & Analytical Support (SSAS).
In this role, Mr. Pocock will oversee a team that identifies, monitors, develops, and presents reports on existing and emerging risks and serves as a centralized risk analysis unit within the OCC. He will oversee supervision data and information systems, business intelligence and reporting, and analysis teams who perform assessments of supervision and systemic risk.
In his present role as a Lead Expert in Systemic Risk Identification Support & Specialty Supervision, he serves as an advisor to the Deputy Comptroller for special projects.
Mr. Pocock will assume his new duties in February. He will succeed Bob Phelps, who will serve as a Special Senior Advisor to the Senior Deputy Comptroller for SSAS.