Offa Boosts Headcount With New Business Development Manager

Offa, the UK’s leading Islamic property finance fintech, has boosted its headcount again with the appointment of a new Business Development Manager.

Firoza Ismail brings a wealth of experience from the financial sector, with deep expertise in Sharia-compliant finance and a strong background as a financial broker. Her career includes key roles at leading Islamic banks where she consistently demonstrated a proactive and client-focused approach.

Speaking about why she chose to work at Offa Firoza said: “I was drawn to Offa’s forward-thinking vision and commitment to meaningful financial solutions, which align with my religious and ethical values. I look forward to driving sustainable partnerships that support our customers, communities, and Offa’s continued growth.”

She reports to Sayful Rahman, Senior Business Development Manager. He said: “We are thrilled to welcome Firoza to the Offa team. Her passion for ethical finance and her alignment with Offa’s mission make her an exceptional addition to our Business Development efforts. We’re confident that Firoza’s strategic insight and drive will play a pivotal role in accelerating our growth and expanding our impact.”

Offa already had already doubled its headcount to 40 in the past year as the business continues to expand its service offering, and plans to continue hiring.

Sayful added: “We are a rapidly expanding company and our new hires over the past 12 months are a reflection of our determination to ensure we deliver an innovative, exceptional and impactful product offering. Expect more hiring announcements in the near future.”

Offa, the first company to launch Sharia-compliant bridge finance in the UK, recently launched an innovative bridge-to-let finance service combining its ultra-fast bridge product with its modern, paperless BTL.

The company also recently purchased Bank of Ireland’s Alburaq Sharia-compliant home finance portfolio in a landmark deal, and announced it had received Financial Conduct Authority authorisation to provide upcoming Islamic home purchase plans.

Offa received £230 million of sharia-compliant funding for its BTL product, offering significant capacity for the business to expand and diversify its financial propositions in the UK property market.