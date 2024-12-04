Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

OECD - Economic Outlook: Global Growth To Remain Resilient In 2025 And 2026 Despite Significant Risks

Date 04/12/2024

The global economy is projected to remain resilient despite significant challenges, according to the OECD’s latest Economic Outlook. The Outlook projects global GDP growth of 3.3% in 2025, up from 3.2% in 2024, and 3.3% in 2026.

Inflation in the OECD is expected to ease further, from 5.4% in 2024 to 3.8% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, supported by the still restrictive stance of monetary policy in most countries. Headline inflation has already returned to central bank targets in nearly half of the advanced economies and close to 60% of emerging market economies.

