Odyssée Technologies Lists On Euronext Growth

€8 million raised

Market capitalisation of €21 million

44 th listing on Euronext in 2024

9 th listing on Euronext Paris in 2024

17 th Tech listing on Euronext in 2024

Euronext today congratulates Odyssée Technologies, a French technology and industrial player specialized in precision mechanics for high-tech industries, on its listing on Euronext Growth in Paris (ticker code: ALODY).

Odyssée Technologies is an industrial group specialising in the industrialization and production of precision mechanical components, serving high-tech markets such as aerospace, defense, space, energy, and industry. Equipped with a high-performance industrial infrastructure comprising 55 production units across three sites, the group is trusted by leading clients such as Safran, Airbus, Thales, KNDS, Cryostar, and Essilor.

Odyssée Technologies was listed through the admission to trading on 13 December of the 1,615,384 shares making up its equity and of 615,384 new shares issued under a Global Offering[1], after full exercise of the extension option.

The admission and issue price of the company shares was set at €13 per share. Market capitalisation was €21 million on the day of listing. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) raised €8 million altogether.

Christian Mary, Chief Executive Officer of Odyssée Technologies, said: “We are delighted with the success of Odyssée Technologies' initial public offering and extend our heartfelt thanks to all the individual shareholders and institutional investors who supported the offering. The strong demand for this IPO reflects investors' confidence in the robustness of our business model and our strategic choices for the future. With this significant fundraising, we aim to continue our development in our key market segments—aerospace, defense, space, energy, and industry—and to accelerate external growth to open new avenues.”





Caption: Christian Mary, CEO of Odyssée Technologies, and his team rang the bell during a ceremony this morning, in the presence of Mathieu Caron, Head of Primary Markets at Euronext, to celebrate the IPO of the company.